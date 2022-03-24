Kate Henshaw Unveiled as Mortein Nigeria New Brand Ambassador

Morten Insecticide manufactured by Reckitt Nigeria has taken its “Fight to End Malaria” campaign a notch higher with the unveiling of top Nollywood Celebrity and fitness enthusiast Kate Henshaw as its New Brand Ambassador. The unveiling ceremony took place at Reckitt Sub Saharan Headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

Watch Kate Henshaw’s Message to Join the Fight

Speaking during the ceremony, General Manager, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Mr Akbar Ali Shah said “At Reckitt, we have a purpose, which is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. It is why we launched the Mortein Fight to End Malaria campaign in 2021 to drive awareness and educate citizens on Malaria prevention. The campaign comes at a critical time, according to the World Malaria Report in 2020, Nigeria accounted for the highest rate of malaria deaths in the world, with an estimated 160,000 deaths within the year. This can be prevented as a key action to protect from malaria is the elimination of the vector carrier of the disease, mosquitoes.”

Shah continued, “We recognize that this fight will be an enormous task, it is why we got a leading voice to drive the conversation and eventually achieve behavioral change. Ms. Henshaw is very passionate about social causes, is a worthy role model and an inspiration for most Nigerians. She has also recorded immense successes in her career over the years, and we are very pleased to have her on board to lead our Mortein Fight to End Malaria Campaign”.

In her remarks, newly signed Mortein ambassador, Kate Henshaw said, “It’s great to be part of the Mortein family; a leading global brand with deep knowledge and expertise in creating superior products. She continued “I am excited to be the brand ambassador of such a reliable brand as Mortein, as a passionate health, hygiene, nutrition, and fitness enthusiast, I consider Mortein a brand with a strong consumer connection because of the testimonies of those who have tried and trusted it over the years, like me. I look forward to working with the brand to get Nigerians to join the Fight to End Malaria”.

Mortein continues to play an important role in the effort to eliminate malaria in Nigeria through public sensitization on preventive measure via several platforms such as mass media education, community engagement activities, digital education, and joint partnerships with federal and state government.