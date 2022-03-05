Kegs of petrol shared as souvenir at a party in Nigeria (video/photos)

Kegs of petrol were shared to guests at a party amid the fuel scarcity in Nigeria. Photos and videos shared online show kegs containing petrol lined up for guests at the Erelu Okin Foundation Installation party which held today, March 4, 2022.

Fuji artist, Malaika, was present at the party and expressed his surprise at the unconventional souvenir.

A guest at the party told social media users that the content of the keg is not groundnut oil, as many assumed, rather it is petrol.