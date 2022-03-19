Lady calls out old man she accused of sexually harassing her in a taxi in Abuja

A lady recently shared a video that showed the moment she called out an old man for sexually harassing her in a taxi in Abuja.

The social media with handle @duchess.of.art revealed that she at first told the old man to move back after he tilted his body towards her laps and made movements like he was having sex.

She further disclosed that she decided to shout at him to the hearing of the driver and other passengers after he refused to listen to her.

The video has since gone viral and sparked reactions online.

