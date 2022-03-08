Lady Goes On Her Knees To Propose To Portable (Video)

A video has captured the moment a lady proposed to up and coming singer, Portable after he performed at a party.

The video which is circulating on social media was shared on the official Instagram page of the Zazu Zeh crooner.

The lady in the video could be seen on her knees, holding a ring and asking him to say Yes.

She went on to outline what she likes about him and wished him success in his endeavours. Portable on his part, allowed the lady to fix the ring into his finger.

Read Also: Portable And His Crew Accused Of Allegedly Stealing In Ogun

Sharing the video, he wrote:



“Lady propose to Dr Zeh after a show party, Am a king, king does not reject gift( Oba ba Lori ohun gbogbo )👑👑👑 KESARI ….ika with different behaviors 👑ZAzuu Zeh Nation Ika family”



Watch The Video Below: