Lady narrates how she lost her boyfriend to her close friend

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she lost her boyfriend to her friend.

Once had a friend who cooked egusi and pounded yam and brought to my bf’s house 8.40pm in a lingerie. Unfortunately i was around and we all ate the food in silence…

For people asking how the story ended, she did it again when i was out of time and they ended up having sex. So i left the relationship and the friendship for them.