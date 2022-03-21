Lady shares her experience with wife of man who is wooing her (photo)

A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with wife of a man who is wooing her.

@deshola55 revealed that wife of the man told her “men will always be men” after she told her that her husband is trying to have an affair with her.

She tweeted;

This married man has been pestering me for a while now and I decided to tell his wife yesterday. She said “men will be men”

Never knew it was possible to make a walk of shame without having sex with someone