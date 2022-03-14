Lagos Female Inmate Emerges Best Graduating Student

Okike Chinyere, a female inmate of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Lagos has emerged as the best graduating student of peace and conflict resolution department, National Open University (NOUN).

A statement by the correctional service said she bagged a second-class upper degree in the programme.

Also, a male inmate Alegbe Afolabi was awarded a master’s degree in peace and conflict resolution.

In his vote of thanks, one of the graduating inmates, Nweke Chibueze, thanked the controller general, Haliru Nababa, and the vice-chancellor of NOUN for the opportunity. He, however, pleaded for clemency for the graduating students so they can be freed to give their quota to the country’s development.

During the presentation of the bachelor of science certificate to eight graduands from the Lagos Command, the state controller of correctional service, Adewale Adebisi, urged them to imbibe the virtues of education.

According to him, incarceration should not stop them from dreaming big. He them to use the “opportunity available while in detention to better their lives so that when they are released, they can contribute positively to the society.”