Lagos Man Allegedly Defrauds 2 Brothers N2.3m For ‘Visa To Dubai’ To Play Football

A 49-year-old man, Rasheed Sule, has been arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged N3.5 million visa fraud.
Sule, of no fixed residential address, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.
Okuiomose said that the defendant obtained the sum of N2,321,000 from the complainants, Hassan Zhekwo and Momoh Zhekwo, two brothers, under the pretence of getting traveling documents for them to travel to Dubai to play football.
The prosecutor said the defendant failed to fulfill this promise.
Okuoimose said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.
The Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.
The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
The chief magistrate adjourned the case until April 14, for mention.