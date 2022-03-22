Lagos State Announces Diversion Of Traffic Ahead Of President Buhari’s Visit Today

Nigeria’s leading man, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in Lagos state on Tuesday, March 22, to commission some projects.

On his arrival in Lagos, President Buhari is expected to commission the newly built International terminal of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The terminal is one of five being built in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu in a bilateral arrangement between the Federal government and the Peoples Republic of China. The President is also expected to commission the Dangote Fertiliser plant.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde on Monday, announced the diversion of traffic with the provision of alternative routes for motorists for the visit of the President.

He explained that the expected movement of VIPs and traffic management of the event called for the plan for the alternative routes.

Oladeinde stated that motorists from Apapa/Oshodi would be able to ply Agege Motor Road to link PWD connecting Works Road or General Adeyinka Adebayo Road to access Oba Akinjobi inward Ikeja General Hospital and then connect Local Airport through the underpass.

Motorists on Agege Motor Road were also advised to link Charity by the Armed Resettlement Centre on the service lanes and make a U-turn at Cappa/Bolade axis inwards Shogunle to access PWD to continue their journey.

He stated that Maryland/Mobolaji Bank Anthony would be open to motorists to link the Local Airport and access Muritala Muhammed Airport.

The Commissioner added that motorists can go through the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Gbagada to connect Ikorodu/Maryland to reach the Airports as an alternate route.

Oladeinde assured that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be stationed along the alternative routes to help motorists navigate their movement to ensure the free flow of traffic.