Lagos govt kicks as petrol is given as souvenir at a party, vows to make all involved in it account for their action

The Lagos state government has frowned at a viral video showing kegs of petrol to be distributed to guests at a party.

On Friday, We shared a viral video showing photos and videos of kegs containing petrol lined up for guests at the Erelu Okin Foundation Installation party which was held on Friday, March 4, 2022.

A statement released by the state Commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotoso, says the action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. Omotoso stated that this is being investigated and all those involved will be made to account for it.

Read the statement below:

The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event Centre in Lagos. The video has gone viral on the social media.

There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

The Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. We, therefore , advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided.

Gbenga Omotoso

Commissioner, Information & Strategy

