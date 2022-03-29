Lai: We’re Proud That In Our Time, Nigerians Can Travel Safely By Rail

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed has stated that the federal government has performed excellently in the provision of infrastructure.

He said this on Monday at a media briefing in Abuja.

He stated that the federal government has done well on ensuring safety via rail transport.

“We are proud that in our time, Nigerians are once again able to travel by rail, this time in total comfort and safety,” he said.

Also Read: Uber Driver And Three Passengers Killed in Fatal Accident on Eko Bridge

“Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe-Ajaokuta and Abuja Metroline are shining examples of our rail revolution. And we are just getting started. We have the rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway project that cuts through Rivers, Imo, Anambra, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa and Borno states, and the Bonny Deep Sea and Railway Industrial Park.

“We have the Kano-Maradi standard gauge line that passes through some economic hubs of the country, including Kazaure, Daura, Katsina and up to the border town of Jibiya and the city of Maradi in Niger Republic.”

Lai’s comment comes amid attacks by gunmen in parts of the country, including an attack on a Kaduna-Abuja train in October 2021.