Lalong: Buhari Told Us Abdullahi Adamu Is His Choice For APC National Chairman

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari told governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he would prefer Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman.

The president had held a meeting with the APC governors on Wednesday, after which Atiku Bagudu, chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), had said the governors would support Buhari’s preferred chairmanship candidate.

He revealed this while speaking on Thursday when he featured on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Lalong stated that Buhari had earlier said he would prefer for the party’s national chairmanship slot to be zoned to the north-central.

Then we went back again after deliberations and we asked ‘do you have a preferred candidate in the north-central zone?’ He said, ‘yes, I will prefer if Abdullahi has met the choice’.”

Lalong added that Buhari believes in the competence of all the aspirants, adding that party delegates who feel otherwise can vote for their choice at the forthcoming convention.

“The president took them one by one to explain his relationship with all of them and how they are all capable of becoming chairman. They all have capacity. But the constitution provides that there must be one person,” he said.

“So, even if you insist that who would I prefer, I will also say it’s done; even governors do that.

“However, they are all going into the elections. If you think otherwise, you can vote anybody.”