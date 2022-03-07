Lanre Gentry shades ex-wife Mercy Aigbe on Instagram

Lanre Gentry has referred to his ex-wife Mercy Aigbe as a “prostitute and a dog.”

The businessman, who is already married to another woman following the end of his marriage to Mercy, took to Instagram to call out his ex.

He was reacting to a post made by Funsho Asiwaju Adeoti, the first wife of Mercy’s new husband, Kazim Adeoti.

Funsho claimed actress Mercy Aigbe was her friend and she brought her close to her family but Mercy rewarded her by sleeping with her husband and becoming his wife.

Funsho also alleged that Mercy began sleeping with her husband Kazim when Mercy’s son, who is now almost 12, was just 5 months old.

Followers took to Lanre Gentry’s Instagram account to ask if he has seen the allegations against his ex-wife.

They advised him to carry out a DNA test on his son with Mercy to confirm that the child is his indeed.

But Lanre said that there is no bastard in the Nigerian constitution.

When told that he “must” carry out a DNA test to confirm the paternity of the son he has with Mercy, Lanre said: “How many DNA can you do for dogs?”

He then blamed Funsho for bringing Mercy close to her family.

He wrote: “That is the problem of Adekaz wife [Funsho] and Mercy. When ashawo visit your house what do you expect?”

