Lawan: Opposition Parties Disunited Because They Lack Father Figure Like Buhari

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has stated that opposition parties are “probably” disunited because they lack a father figure like President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senate president described Buhari as a father that ensures disagreements are settled among party members, and that everybody remains united.

Lawan spoke on Thursday after the leadership of the national assembly met with the president ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

Also Read: It Would Be Disastrous For PDP To Return To Power In 2023: Buhari Tells APC Governors

The senate president stated that Buhari emphasised the need for members of the ruling party to be united ahead of the exercise.

He said the party is committed to ensuring that the APC has a successful and peaceful convention.

“I want to say that this meeting with Mr President has given us more energy. We believe that there is a father, at least in our party, there is a president who will ensure that once there are disagreements he is able to call everybody to order and ensure that the family continues to remain united and that is what we have been able to achieve over the years,” Lawan said.