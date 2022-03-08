Let Bygones Be Bygones, Acting APC Chairman Charges Party Leaders

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has urged APC stalwarts to put down their swords and work together peacefully ahead of the 2023 elections.

The governor, who declared himself acting National Chairman of the APC on Monday, made the announcement at a meeting of the ruling party’s state chairmen.

“By the time you get back, you will unite the party in your various states,” Governor Bello said.

“Please, please, please; let bygones be bygones. You have to bring everyone together, those that were for you and against you.

“What we want is a united, unified APC in your various states, because we have elections around the corner and we hope and pray that by God’s grace we will have a better result in 2023 than in 2019,” Bello charged the state party leaders.