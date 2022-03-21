Little girl replies Reality star Angel Smith after she declared her unwillingness to have children throughout her lifetime

BBNaija star, Angel Smith has gotten social media buzzing again with her latest Twitter post.

The reality star declared her unwillingness to have children throughout her lifetime.

The reality star in a post shared on her Instagram story revealed that a lot of people keep saying that her children will take care of her in future, but she laughs at them knowing full well that she doesn’t want children.

The Akwa-Ibom born writer, however, did not outline reasons for this blatant and rigid decision of hers.

In her words:

“Me laughing at everyone saying my children will also take care of me; when I don’t want children.”

See the screenshot below:

The post has since caused a stir and sparked reactions online.

A social media user identified with handle PrincessKamKamD reacted to the disclosure and wrote:

From your mouth to God ears, I feel like somethings are better left unsaid but what’s my business