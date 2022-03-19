London is boring, unlike Nigeria; nothing is happening there — Comediennes Ada and Gabbie

Nigerian Instagram comedienne, Nons Miraj, has warned Nigerians seeking to travel to the United Kingdom that the country is boring.

The skit maker who gave the warning in a video she shared on social media noted that everywhere is so peaceful and she misses the hustle and bustle of Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos.

She added that she would be returning to Nigeria soon and would not be visiting the UK again. Nons Miraj also complained about how one has to get to a supermarket or shopping mall to buy something, unlike in Nigeria, where things can be bought even in traffic.

Watch video below:

Reacting to the video, an Instagram follower @blessy_friday wrote, “Thanks for the update….I love boring places like UK and Canada”.

@iamkingdinero1, “The thing be say they are used to Attentions and all that but that UK or any other foreign place no just Dey Send some of our public figures papa 😂😂, that thing hurts deep”.

@omonigho655, “A system that works, una still dey complain. Wahala😂😂😂😂😂”.

