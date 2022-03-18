Malami Says He Has No Plan To Resign As Minister

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, has stated that he has no plan to resign.

He made this clarification while delivering a keynote address on Thursday at a media conference organised by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Abuja chapter.

Malami described reports of his purported resignation to further a political ambition as “fake news”.

He added that there need to be sanctions for persons who publish “fake” reports.

“Many public officers have been victims of malicious media reports — mischievous and deliberate distortion of facts,” he said.

He went further to state that he prays for a glorious end to his tenure as minister.

“There is naturally an end to everything. My tenure in office has not yet ended. I pray for a glorious end.”

The minister advised journalists to always verify information before sharing, considering the activities around the forthcoming general election.