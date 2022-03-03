Male Lawmakers Against Gender Bills Have No Respect For Women – Minister

Minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen has expressed that the male lawmakers who voted against gender bills seeking to amend the constitution have no respect for women.

The lawmakers, on Tuesday, voted against bills seeking to promote more opportunities for women in political parties and governance.

Speaking on the development on Wednesday after the meeting of the federal executive council (FEC) presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Tallen stated that Nigerian women are already strategising on the next line of action.

“It clearly shows that the men that were against the bill don’t have any respect for women; it’s clear. But I am not generalising; not all the men in the national assembly. We have the figures — 72 men in the house of representatives voted in support of the bill. So, I’m not generalising,’ she said.

“We are saying that for those that don’t believe in it, we will continue to intensify advocacy for them to believe in gender equality and the role that women can play when they are on the decision table to make Nigeria better.

“Other strategies have also been put in place, which I will not disclose now. But we are putting strategies towards the 2023 elections. And we know what to do by the grace of God.”