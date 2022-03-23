Male Students Attack Singer Portable For Allegedly Visiting Girls’ Hostel (Video)

Controversial Nigerian Singer, Portable, reportedly got into some trouble after he visited a hostel for girls at an undisclosed school.

In a clip that surfaced on social media, the Zazuu crooner was reported to have entered the girls’ hostel to woo some of them when they raised alarm.

Some male students in the area gathered and almost mobbed Portable but he was able to get into his car before any serious harm was done.

In the video, some men and ladies could be seen confronting him as he tried to wriggle his way out of their grip.

Nigerians shared their reactions as many cautioned Portable not to misuse the grace he has found.