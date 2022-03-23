Man Sent To Prison For Raping And Killing Mother-in-Law

Metro NewsMan Sent To Prison For Raping And Killing Mother-in-LawBy Adesegun Adefolahan - March 23, 2022Facebook Twitter WhatsApp A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.Alpha Ngobeni was convicted by a court in South Africa for raping and murdering his mother-in-law,He was sentenced by the Giyani Regional Court in Limpopo, South Africa.Police said that the victim was home alone when Alpha Ngobeni, 28, from Xikukwani under Greater Giyani municipality, broke into the house on 13 February 2021 and r#ped her.After the ordeal, Ngobeni stabbed his mother-in-law with a sharp object and fled the scene.The Communication Officer of Giyani SAPS, Constable Ridgewell Rikhotso in a statement on Wednesday, said the following day, they received information about the lifeless body in the house.“A case of inquest was opened. The investigation led to the arrest of Ngobeni on 18 February 2021. The accused was positively linked through the DNA tests.” Constable Rikhotso stated.“Ngobeni will serve 35 years behind bars. His sentences won’t run concurrently.” Rikhotso added.