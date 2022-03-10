MC Oluomo Reacts to NURTW Suspension, Reveals Next Move

Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo has reacted to his suspension by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Speaking through his spokesman, Jimoh Buhari on Thursday, MC Oluomo said has not received any letter suspending him.

Recall that he is the Lagos State Chairman of the NURTW.

We had earlier reported that MC Oluomo was suspended by the NURTW national leadership in Abuja, for insubordination, misconduct and Incitement.

He was subsequently placed on indefinite suspension.

Reacting, his spokesperson Buhari said to Punch: “As far as we are concerned, we are not aware of the suspension because we have not received any letter from the national leadership.

“A leader of an organisation cannot be suspended on social media.

“MC Oluomo is going into a meeting at the moment and he is going to chair the meeting. He remains Lagos NURTW chair.”