Medical Checkup: Shehu Sani Faults Buhari’s Handing Over To Osinbajo

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari over his handing over to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, while he is away on a medical trip.

Buhari on Sunday said the Vice President will be in charge of governance in the country as he departed for London on Sunday.

The President disclosed this while speaking to State House Correspondents shortly before his trip to the UK for a medical check-up.

Speaking on the development, the former lawmaker stated that the handing over should be done by writing to the National Assembly.

He wrote on his Twitter page, “Handing over to VP should be in writing to NASS not verbal.”