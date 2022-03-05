Mercy Aigbe Started Dating My Husband When Her Son Was 5-months old- Funsho Adeoti

Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of actress Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti affirms that she and Mercy are friends, and she has been sleeping with her husband when her son, Juwon was 5 months old.

Kazim Adeoti in a recent interview stated that his first marriage is intact and he’s proud to be married to two beautiful women, Funsho and Mercy Aigbe.

Reacting to this, his first wife, Funsho Adeoti debunks Kazim Adeoti and Mercy Aigbe’s claims.

Read details below:

“Let’s get the record straight here, this post is regarding an interview recently going around by Media Room Hub with my soon “to be” ex-husband in one of his numerous lies, I want you all to know that, in contrary to what Mr. Adeoti said, I did NOT and will NEVER SETTLE to have a second wife in my marriage to him.

Kazim, you should stop painting a perfect picture of a marriage you clearly do not have with me Oluwafunsho Asiwaju Couture. You and your side-chick can continue with whatever it is you are doing, BUT NEVER come out to social media degrading me or my children with your demeaning and childish attitude, I will not stoop to your level of rubbish and stupidity.

“As for you Mercy let’s cut the crap, we were friends, but the shame and your glam lifestyle will not let you admit it, you have been sleeping with Kazim since your son was only 5 months old. I introduced you to Kazim as my friend.

I called and personally invited you and your ex-husband to the 40th surprise birthday party

I did for my soon-to-be ex-husband. You were a constant friend of mine back then, I brought you close as a friend because I liked you, but you repaid me by sleeping with my husband Kazim.

“You were a problem in my marriage for YEARS, now am happy to let you know this is only the beginning of the end for you.

Am DONE he’s all yours, ENJOY

Am really passed this.

Like I said in my first post

“Losing someone who does not respect or appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss”

Thank you all!”.