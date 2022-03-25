Most marriages will crash if ‘yahoo’ ends — Rapper Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erigga who is known for dropping controversial lines on Twitter is back with yet another talking point.

Erigga suggested that a lot of marriages will come to an end if fraudulent activities could come to an end across the world.

According to Erigga:

“If dem stop yahoo today 77.2% of marriages go end.”

Check out Erigga’s post below:

If them stop yahoo today 77.2% of marriages go end … — (@erigganewmoney) March 24, 2022

His tweet generated lots of reactions from social media users, most of them demanded the rapper to make more explanations about the statement.