Most marriages will crash if ‘yahoo’ ends — Rapper Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erigga who is known for dropping controversial lines on Twitter is back with yet another talking point.
Erigga suggested that a lot of marriages will come to an end if fraudulent activities could come to an end across the world.
According to Erigga:
“If dem stop yahoo today 77.2% of marriages go end.”
Check out Erigga’s post below:
If them stop yahoo today 77.2% of marriages go end …
— (@erigganewmoney) March 24, 2022
His tweet generated lots of reactions from social media users, most of them demanded the rapper to make more explanations about the statement.
