Mothers Can End Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome, Says Soludo

On Sunday, Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, commemorated Mothering Sunday 2022 by sending a special message to mothers, encouraging them to be consistent and diligent in their efforts to build a better society.

Every fourth Sunday during the Lenten season, the world celebrates Mothering Sunday.

Soludo, who spoke at the Governor’s Lodge in Awka during a Mass, urged women not to give up on raising morally upright and disciplined children who would improve society.

Soludo stated that in order to combat the moral degeneration that had grown so ubiquitous in society, mothers must rise to the challenge by instilling in their children a culture of solid moral upbringing and personal discipline.

He stated that this was necessary in order for children to grow up to have a better and more rewarding life, as well as to contribute to the creation of a safer society.

The governor emphasized that the occasion called for thoughtful consideration, particularly in the area of parenting.

He bemoaned the fact that today’s youth are being heavily influenced by negative inclinations and a get-rich-quick mentality, which has damaged many of them.

“This get-rich-quick syndrome has resulted in senseless killings, drug abuse, mindless ritual killings, armed robbery and a host of other anti-social vices, which have bedevilled the society,” Soludo said.

He appealed to mothers to continue to play the role of strong moral purity for the family, which the youth could emulate.