MultiChoice Increases Prices Of GOtv, DStv Packages

MultiChoice Nigeria has increased the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages.

MultiChoice Nigeria is the Nigerian Subsidiary company of MultiChoice Africa, owner of DStv and GOtv.

The statement reads:

“In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere,”.

“Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.”

MultiChoice Nigeria had announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders from Monday, February 1, 2021.