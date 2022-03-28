My Ex-Boyfriend Victor Anichebe And I Are Great People But Not Compatible As Couple —DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy has confirmed she and her footballer ex-boyfriend, Victor Anichebe, are still cool despite their failed romance.

The Nigerian Disc Jockey (DJ) made this known through her Twitter page when she disclosed her current relationship status with the 33-year-old.

DJ Cuppy, real name Florence Otedola, disclosed they are two great people, however, not fitting as a couple. She added they chose to let peace reign instead of keeping bad bloods for each other.

“Just got off the phone with my ex boyfriend Victor Anichebe 🖤”

“I LOVE our friendship! It took us a WHILE to get here it’s about realising life is too short for beef. We choose peace + positivity!”

“Just because you’re two great people doesn’t mean you’re compatible as a couple,” she tweeted.