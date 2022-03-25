My Marriage Ended Since 2020 – BBNaija’s Tega Dominic Reveals

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tega Dominic has disclosed that her marriage to husband, Ajeboh Lawrence ended two years ago.

Tega had faced lots of criticism due to her alleged ‘romantic involvement’ with fellow housemate, Boma, during the reality show which aired in 2021.

In a question and answer session with her fans on Friday, March 25, the mother of one said that she is no longer married to her husband.



“Lol, no I am Not, ended since 2020, all you know was a move that went wrong. Actually, it ended since 2020. Now y’all can get off my back.” she stated.

Recall that after her eviction, Tega released a video where she apologized to her husband for having an affair with Boma while on the show.