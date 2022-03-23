“My Queen” – 2face Idibia gushes over Annie; shares video of them taking a stroll within their estate

Award-winning singer and songwriter 2Face Idibia recently took to his Instagram page to gush about his wife, Annie, whom he described as his queen.

The couple has been under serious scrutiny in the last few days after a reality TV show they featured in was released. Annie in the show broke down in tears as she reflected on the numerous times 2Face cheated on her and got other women pregnant while they were dating.

2Face has since then taken to social media to express his undying love for Annie. He shared some posts expressing how amazing Annie is and also shared a lovely video of them talking a stroll in their estate.

See his posts and watch through video below: