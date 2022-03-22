Nancy Isime Responds After Being Dragged For Allegedly Dating Married Man And Driving His Wife Away

Popular Nigerian Actress, Nancy Isime has fired back at a popular faceless blog, Gistlover, after being accused of dating a Married Man.

Some hours ago, Gistlovers had alleged that actress’s lifestyle most especially her vacations are been sponsored by the man, identified as Michael.

According to the blog, Nancy Isime recent trip to Instabul was funded by him.

“See if you sleep this night you are own your own ooo, this story Na segment, things people do for money go shock una ooo, meet the Married olosho man behind Aunty Nancy Instabul trip, see make everywhere scatter make me sef run comot on top him app, una fit collect this page too, I no send anybody papa again, Eh feee ku, I come in peace”. Gistlover wrote

Nancy Isime, who painted a picture of not having any skeleton in her cupboard, reacted by affirming that she has never been to Istanbul and tried to show that she’s undisturbed by urging the anonymous handler to continue with the gist.

Nancy wrote;

“Instabul trip….

Hmmm. Interesting!!

I’ve never been to Instabul before but who cares Abeg I no sleep this night oh!

Give us gist Abeg”

The blogger fired back with :

“You even get mind come here olosho 1kobo, you wan deny your sponsor, Michael, Nancy look my face talk say you no Sabi this man, BEAUTIFUL LIAR!!!

Una Sha don success in pursuing the man’s wife from the house, hand go touch una one boy one, you own olosho get mind ooo, God forbid”.