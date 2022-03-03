NDLEA Files Eight Charges Against Abba Kyari, Six Others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has filed an eight-count criminal charge against Abba Kyari, suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP), and six others over allegations of drug trafficking.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 include Sunday J. Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu. The three defendants are members of the police intelligence response team (IRT)

Others are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

NDLEA in mid-February said the suspended top police officer Abba Kyari is a member of an international drug cartel.

NDLEA said it initially invited Kyari for questioning since concluding its investigation but the suspended police chief was yet to respond.

The police later arrested Kyari and four other police officers for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical, and unprofessional conduct, official corruption and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a transnational drug cartel.

police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said an interim investigations report showed that two international drug couriers identified as Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus, both males, were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on January 19, 2022, upon their arrival from Addis Ababa aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET917.

“The arrest led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of powdery substance suspected to be cocaine from the two narcotic couriers. The operation, which was intelligence-driven, was undertaken by a Unit of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT),” Adejobi said.