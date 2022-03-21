NDLEA Moves To Seize Abba Kyari’s Assets

The assets of embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari might be seized soon after the AGF granted a request by the NDLEA.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, approved a request by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to confiscate assets belonging to Abba Kyari and his co-accused.

A senior justice ministry official said, “The AGF has endorsed the request by the NDLEA seeking approval for the confiscation of the assets of Abba Kyari, Ubua and the other police officers involved in drug dealing.

“With the approval, the drug agency can now go after their property such as real estate, bank accounts, cash, vehicles, stocks, bonds and anything of monetary value.”

The seizure of the embattled DCP and his co-accused assets was to ensure that they did not benefit from the proceeds of crime.