NDLEA Traces N4.2bn To Abba Kyari, Co-Accused’s Accounts

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reportedly traced N4.2bn to embattled Police Chief, Abba Kyari; as well as his deputy, ACP Sunday Ubua’s bank accounts.

According to a report sent to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, by the NDLEA Kyari and Ubua allegedly received a combined N4.2bn from their separate bank accounts.

The NDLEA said that not less than N1.4bn passed through Kyari’s account while he was commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The report also stated that Kyari’s deputy, Ubua, may have received far more than him as not less than N2.8bn was traced to his eight bank accounts.

Kyari is facing eight counts of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine, and other related offences at the Federal High Court, Abuja.