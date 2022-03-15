NGF: Insecurity, Political Uncertainties May Ground Businesses If Not Promptly Tackled

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has warned that the spate of insecurity as well as political and economic uncertainties in the country may ground businesses if they are not promptly tackled.

Kayode Fayemi, chairman of the forum, spoke on Monday at a meeting of the NGF with the attorneys-general of the 36 states.

He was represented by Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau.

Fayemi stated that in a bid to avert this, the governors have placed the office of the attorneys-general in various states on red alert to ensure that the states are not ambushed through frivolous cases and court orders.

“The spate of insecurity across many states, political and economic uncertainties in the country and the states have placed the office of the attorneys-general on red alert in ensuring that the states are not ambushed through frivolous cases/court orders that may lead to heavy financial losses and grounding of government business,” he said.

“We do not doubt that this meeting would afford you the opportunity to seek solutions.”