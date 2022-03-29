Nicki Minaj sides with Will Smith after he smacked Chris Rock over joke about his wife

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty known professionally as Nicki Minaj has taken to Twitter to react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Queen rapper issued a series of tweets regarding the incident, noting that this is what happens when a man sees the pain in his wife’s eyes.

“I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared,” she wrote, referencing Jada discussing her hair loss caused by alopecia.

See her tweet below: