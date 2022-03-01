Nigeria Does Not Condone Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine – Onyeama

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has stated that the Nigerian government does not condone Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Onyeama stated that the Federal Government would act in accordance with the United Nations.

He stated that Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will comply with UN resolution should sanctions be imposed on Putin’s Russia.

Minister recalled that when Russia launched the assault last week, the Federal Government condemned the action, recognizing the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“We made that very clear, we condemned it. First of all, military force is not the solution. We have spoken up about the territorial integrity that we recognize the integrity of Ukraine,” he said.

“As we speak, in the UN General Assembly, there is a resolution on this whole issue. Nigeria’s position on the resolution is very clear, that we do not condone this military intervention in another country. ”