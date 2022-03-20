Nigeria Needs A President Who Can Build Consensus On Matters Of National Importance: Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has expressed that Nigeria needs a president who understands the country and can build consensus on matters of national importance.

He stated this on Saturday while speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Kaduna.

“For us to address Nigeria’s challenges today, we need to have at the top of leadership of this country someone that understands Nigeria itself. They have friends across the nook and cranny of this country,” he added.

“They can reach out, consult and build consensus on matters and issues that concern the people of this country. You can only do that if you have the necessary network.

“We need someone who can unify this country. Someone who is pan-Nigerian. Someone who understands the dynamics of governance and modern day governance of the 21st century.”