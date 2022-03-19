Nigeria Saves N5trn From Import Reduction In 4 Years – Onu

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, has stated that the country cumulatively saved about N5.03trn from import reduction in four years, from 2017 to 2020.

He said this on Friday in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the week-long Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Expo 2022, with the theme, ‘Sustaining National Economic Growth through Science and Innovation.

He said the figure was based on the data provided by the United Nations Harmonised System Code and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Onu said the country’s savings from import reduction was N613.6bn in 2017; N412.8bn in 2018; N2.3trn in 2019 and N1.71trn in 2020.

The minister added that in the past six years, the country had made a significant breakthrough in providing remedies to major diseases in form of drugs and medicine derived from indigenous natural ingredients, adding that they were at different levels of certification, including clinical trials.