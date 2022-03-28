Nigeria Vs Ghana: NFF Announces Free Bus Ride For Fans To MKO Stadium On Tuesday

With the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) having secured the go-ahead of Confederation of African Football (CAF) to fill the 60,000-capacity Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, a committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and including officials of the NFF has concluded plans to provide free bus rides to willing fans to the venue on match day.

Nigeria hosts fierce rivals Ghana in a tie the Super Eagles must win by any margin on Tuesday, following a 0-0 draw in Kumasi on Friday.

The buses will be available at places such as Keffi, Auta Balefi, Masaka, Maraba, Nyanya, Orozo, Kurudu, Jikoyi, Suleja Madalla, Zuba, and DeiDei.

There will also be buses from Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Lugbe, Mpape, Life Camp, Eagle Square, Old Parade Ground, Area 3, Kabusa, Apo Mechanic, and Gwarinpa, all heading to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

The Nigeria Football Federation has assured that safety and security will be top-notch for Tuesday’s match and warned spectators to be law-abiding and observe simple directives and instructions on the day.