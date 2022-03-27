Nigeria Vs Ghana: Orji Kalu Purchases 5,000 Tickets For Fans

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has purchased 5,000 tickets for interested fans who would be available to support Nigeria’s Super Eagles against Ghana during the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff on Tuesday, March 29 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Kalu stated this early Sunday morning via his Facebook page, noting that the gesture was through his Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.

According to him, the tickets will be shared at the entrance to the match venue by 3pm.

“As an African Pillar of Sports, I look forward to the Eagles putting smiles on our faces by winning the match,” he said.

Recall the Super Eagles played a a goalless draw against the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

The winner of the contest will clinch one of the five slots for Africa at the World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar in November.