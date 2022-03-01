Nigeria Will Be Lucky To Have Wike As President –Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has expressed that the vision of his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, is most needed at the national level, saying Nigeria will be lucky to have him as president.

Mohammed stated that though he has declared his intention to run for President in 2023, Wike stands tall to rescue Nigeria from the maladministration of the incumbent apex government.

He expressed the need for Nigerians to consider giving Wike the opportunity to serve them at the national level.

Mohammed stated this during the flag-off of construction work at the site of the Rumukwurushi-Elimgbu flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Monday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Wike’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, and made available to newsmen.

He maintained that if Rivers was lucky to have Wike, Nigerians would be luckier to have a man with the vision of knowing how to harness resources in improving the quality of life of the citizenry.

“On behalf of everybody here, I want to say thank you to you (Wike) because I wish you’ll be given the opportunity to bring this type of vision to the national level where you will be able to come and contribute your quota,” Mohammed stated.