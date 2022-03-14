Nigeria Won’t Hire Mercenaries To Fight Terrorists, Irabor Declares

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has ruled out the possibility of engaging foreign fighters to prosecute the anti-terrorism war in Nigeria.

He, however, stated that the military would continue to collaborate with global powers and other security stakeholders to bring an end to terrorism in the country.

Irabor reportedly disclosed this during an interview with journalists during the weekend.

He added that the military has changed some of its tactics in order to effectively combat terrorism.

When asked for his position on the calls by security stakeholders that the final stage of the war against terrorism will be faster if the country hires foreign fighters, Irabor replied, “Where lays the loyalty of the foreign fighter? To Nigeria or self?

“The men and women of the Armed Forces fight to protect Nigeria not because they are paid to do it. It is because they, we see it as a duty.

“Certainly, we will continue to collaborate with other global powers and defence institutions, but we are not going to outsource our primary responsibility.”