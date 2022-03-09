Nigerian Man Finds Out He’s Not The Biological Father Of His Three Kids

A heartbroken man has taken to social media to lament, after he shockingly discovered through DNA that none of his three kids are his.

The man identified with the Instagram username, champagnebeatz notified all and sundry that he’s not the biological father of his kids.

He revealed that his spouse had been having extramarital affairs while they were together.

He further stated that if anything should happen to him, his wife should be held responsible.

Read his post below:

“THIS IS TO NOTIFY EVERYONE THAT, I’M NOT THE BIOLOCICAL FATHER OF FAVOUR, DONALD & RICHARD. IT WAS A SHOCKING DISCOVERY FOR ME TO KNOW THAT YEMI ADEBOWALE HAS BEEN HAVING EXTRA AFFAIR WITH OTHER GUYS WHILE WE WERE IN RELATIONSHIP AND SHE PRETEND TO ME THAT I FATHERED THE THREE CHILDREN.

“HENCE IF ANYTHING HAPPENS TO ME, HOLD HER RESPONSIBLE.”