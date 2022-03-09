Nigerian Man Reveals His Wedding Cost Him N25,000, Shares Photos

A Nigerian man has shared photos after successfully holding a low-budget wedding.
According to him, he spent N25,000 to marry his wife.
He shared the photos and wrote:
Don’t kill yourself because of high standard of life without high level of cash.
This my wedding cost me less than twenty-five thousand naira (#25,000).
Simple dress, the one I have on my hanger,
The best thing is that am happy with my wife.
In fact, no food, no even pure water and no cameraman I used my phone.
Na only thank you for coming
Watch video below: