Nigerian Woman Dies Inside Prision In Bangladesh (Photo)

A Nigerian woman serving term in the Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Bangladesh has died.

The deceased identified as Chidimma Abelf, from Agulu Obeleagu Umana in Ezeagu, Enugu state, died on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Halima Khatun, senior jail super of Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail, said Chidimma was taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital on 16 March after falling ill.

Later she was moved to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday as her condition deteriorated. She died while undergoing treatment on Friday, said Halima.

“Chidimma Abelf had been lodged in the Kashimpur jail after being arrested in a Digital Security Act case filed against her,” she added.