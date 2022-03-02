Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 20 years of waiting

A Nigerian woman, Jane Maduabum and her husband have welcomed a set of twins after 20 years of waiting.

The children, a boy and girl, were dedicated in church on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Mrs Maduabum gave birth to the twins last year, twenty years after she had her first child. One of her friends shared photos from the ceremony.

“Celebrating one of our own Jane Maduabum whom God has blessed with twins after 20 years of waiting on the Lord. God is indeed faithful.” she wrote.