Nigerians Are The Most Clever Africans But They Have One Problem – Congolese Man (Video)

A Congolese man has declared that Nigerians are the most clever Africans in the world.

He made the assertion while speaking with another man inside a car as he noted that the people of Nigeria however have one problem.

The man said that the only ‘downfall’ the most populous black nation has is that Nigerian men cannot control what is in between their legs.

He stressed that despite the fact he is from Congo, he is speaking objectively ad honestly about Nigerians being very clever.



Watch The Video Below;