Nigerians Must Not Experiment In 2023 – Tambuwal

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State and a presidential hopeful for the People Democratic Party, has emphasized that Nigerians should not experiment with someone who does not grasp the complexities of governing.

This comes after he vowed that during his administration, he would provide special attention to women.

Tambuwal bemoaned that President Muhammadu Buhari, despite his background as a former minister and former Head of State, has failed to unite the country along ethnic and religious lines, speaking to a conference of former deputy governors in the PDP on Thursday evening in Abuja.

According to him, a unifying leader must be elected in 2023.

He said, “This is a time that Nigerians must not experiment with someone who does not understand democratic governance.

“It is important that we are doing this exercise of selecting who is going to be the standard flag bearer of our party, we must deliberately seek out someone that understands this country, someone who has been tested in democratic governance, appreciating how to run a federal government.”