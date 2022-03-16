Nigerians React As Old Video Of Korra And Husband Advising Couples On How To Save Their Marriage Surface Online

Nigerians have dug up an old video of Korra Obidi and her husband Justin Dean giving couples advice on how to save a dying marriage.

This comes as the duo are about to end their own marriage.

Korra’s husband had accused her of cheating as he announced that he was planning on divorcing her.

Well, Korra has gone about her daily business unbothered about the accusation.

She has stated on so many occasions that she is focused on taking care of herself and her new baby.

Following the back and forth with the husband, social media users dug up an old video of the duo advising couples.

They said the two were acting like their marriage was made in heaven.

See reactions and video below:

Preetyeva459: “please make things work out between you both.”

Kejimi625: “Even if the husband no say sorry, she d woman no get conscience that d husband is hurt and she has to calm him down by saying sorry. Nawa ooo… Dancing like unbordered woman… madam nothing dey outside… u beta go inside and do the needful.”

Clararogger: “Please make peace, you both inspire me a lot. So this mess does not suit you guys.”

Jemilly.delight: “it’s really painful to see a good family part ways.”

Mclassi.official: “This particular video came to my head when it all got serious.”